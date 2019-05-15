Deer and dog play tag along fence in Lakewood Ranch
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (FOX 13) - An unlikely and adorable friendship was caught on camera in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Video captured by a homeowner shows his German Shepherd pup playing a friendly game of tag with a deer.
The dog and deer are seen running back and forth along the perimeter of the backyard along the fence line.
The pup's owner says the dog was a rescue that was anxious and fearful at first, but now he seems to be one happy and playful pup.
RELATED: Fawn found hiding in garage of home near construction site