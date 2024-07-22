Delaware ranked best place to retire, new study says

article

If you’re looking for the best place to retire, look no further than Delaware!

A new study from Bankrate ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the best states to retire in 2024.

The ranking was based on affordability, overall well-being, cost of health care, weather and crime. All metrics deemed important to retirees.

The study found that Delaware is the best state to retire in 2024, a step-up after placing second in 2023.

"Delaware overtook Iowa for the number one spot in this year’s ranking of the best and worst states to retire," Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey said in a statement. "While Delaware is a pricier state to live in, the state’s high-quality healthcare, light tax burden, affordable homeowners insurance and good weather propelled it to the top spot this year. Delaware also scored well in diversity, wellness and culture and has a high share of residents who are 62 and older compared to its population."Delaware ranked well in categories such as overall well-being, weather and affordability, despite its less favorable rankings in the categories of quality/cost of health care and crime.

Delaware beat out West Virginia, which ranked 2nd, and Georgia which came in 3rd place.

According to the report, Iowa, which took last year's number one spot, dropped to 9th place.

The study showed Delaware had strong rankings in metrics such as combined state and local sales tax, number of adults 62 and older per capita, and state health system performance.

As for the state retirees might want to cross off their potential list, per the study, Alaska held last place in both the 2023 and 2024 rankings.