Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire

Delaware County
Donations are being collected for a Delaware County family who lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve.

BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. 

"The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof and there were embers flying everywhere, and it was bad," Clare Coladonato, a neighbor, told FOX 29. 

A woman, her four children and a friend managed to escape the inferno safely. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

A family friend says a Amber and her four children safely escaped a house fire in Delaware County.

"The flames would go down and they'd squirt more water on it, and then all of a sudden it would start again," Mary Patti said. "It was hours that they were working on that, they did a great job."

Fire investigators are working to determine what ignited the blaze. 

"You just have to cherish every day because you don’t know in a minute your entire life can change," Coladonato said. 

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family recover some of the items ruined in the fire. 