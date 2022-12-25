Officials: 5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
Officials say the home is a complete loss, and five people have now been displaced.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but it is unclear if they required further treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.