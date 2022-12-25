Officials: 5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day

A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.

Officials say the home is a complete loss, and five people have now been displaced.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but it is unclear if they required further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.