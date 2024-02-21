Delaware County man pleads guilty to 12th DUI: officials

article

A Delaware County man has pleaded guilty to Driving Under the Influence for a 12th time.

Mark Perrotta, 60, of Folsom, entered his plea to the DUI charges in a Delaware County courtroom Wednesday. This was in connection to his July 15th arrest in Prospect Park. He was arrested during a road rage incident with a female driver.

"Shock was the emotion I had when I heard Mark Perrotta was arrested for his 12th DUI," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told FOX 29 Wednesday. "It's unconscionable anyone would put other people or the community's lives at risk driving under the influence 12 times."

Perrotta faces a possible maximum of five and a half years.

"We're gonna ask for that maximum, so the community can have five years of peace where there's not gonna be the threat of this man being behind the wheel again," DA Stollsteimer explained.

FOX 29 News went to Perrotta's home to try and get his side of this story, but no one inside the home answered the door.

Perrotta is scheduled to be sentenced May 20th. Until then, authorities say Perrotta is free on bail with an electronic home monitor.