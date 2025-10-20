Man sentenced to up to 25 years for buying guns later used in Philadelphia shootings

article

The Brief A Delaware County man has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison for buying firearms later used in violent crimes across Philadelphia. Prosecutors say five of the 14 guns purchased by Tahir Zahir, 30, were recovered from shootings and other crimes, including a 2020 homicide. The case was investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force.



A Delaware County man who admitted to illegally purchasing guns later used in violent crimes in Philadelphia has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

What we know:

Tahir Zahir, 30, of Sharon Hill, was sentenced by Judge Stephen A. Corr to 12 to 25 years in state prison, followed by two years of probation.

Zahir pleaded guilty in August to multiple felony charges, including:

Dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities

Making false statements on firearm purchase forms

Unlawful sales of firearms

Sales to an ineligible transferee

Firearm ownership – duty of other persons

Criminal conspiracy

Prosecutors say Zahir acted as a straw purchaser, buying firearms for individuals who were legally prohibited from owning guns.

The investigation revealed that Zahir bought 14 firearms between Aug. 2018 and June 2023 from stores in Bucks, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Those purchases included six purchases from Auger Precision Firearms in Croydon and one from The Bunker Gun Shop II in Chalfont, according to the release.

Weapons linked to violent crimes

Of the 14 guns Zahir bought, five were recovered by law enforcement and directly connected to shootings and other criminal activity in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors cited one particularly serious case where a firearm purchased by Zahir was used in a Philadelphia homicide on March 31, 2020 — only 41 days after he bought it. Zahir reported the same gun stolen 42 days after the murder.

Another weapon he purchased was found in the possession of a known Philadelphia gang member.

Investigators indicated several red flags they found to be consistent with straw purchasing, including:

Buying multiple guns in a short period of time

Repeatedly purchasing the same model firearm

Guns being quickly recovered from violent crimes after purchase

Prosecutors’ message

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said the sentence "sends a clear message" to gun traffickers and straw purchasers.

"We will continue to use every resource available to get illegal guns and the offenders who traffic them off our streets and out of our communities," prosecutors said in a statement.

The investigation was led by a Middletown Township detective assigned to the Gun Violence Task Force, with assistance from Bucks County Detectives, the ATF, Montgomery County Detectives, Delaware County’s Narcotics and Gun Violence Task Force, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, and the Philadelphia Police Department.