Delaware County to begin vaccine distribution to underserved communities

In a bi-partisan press conference with Delaware County leaders of every level, congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon announced ChessPenn will begin mass vaccine distribution to underserved communities.

"Over the next few weeks we expect to see 100s if not thousands of vaccines coming into the county not through the state where we had the frustrations but directly from the federal government," Scanlon said.

The group is still waiting on a response from the acting sectary of health to further explain the shortage.

"It is a county that is dying at one of the highest rates in the Commonwealth. We will not be ignored or patted on the head and be told we will eventually be caught up with the vaccine," Rep. Craig Williams said.

