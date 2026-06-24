Delaware County woman charged in 2022 New Years Eve shooting of parents

The Brief Michelle Zajko, 33, is charged in the shooting deaths of her parents in Chester Heights. Police say a years-long investigation linked Zajko to the murders on New Year's Eve 2022. Zajko is in custody in Maryland and awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.



Charges have been approved against 33-year-old Michelle Zajko in connection with the deaths of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

What we know:

Investigators say Pennsylvania State Police responded to a welfare check at a Chester Heights home on January 2, 2023, after Richard and Rita Zajko missed scheduled caretaking duties. Troopers found both victims dead in an upstairs bedroom from gunshot wounds to the head, and the medical examiner ruled both deaths as homicides.

Police say the investigation revealed suspicious activities by Michelle Zajko in the weeks before and after the murders, including buying a firearm, burner phones, and moving large amounts of cash.

Digital and ballistic evidence later confirmed Zajko was among the unidentified people who entered the home on New Year's Eve 2022 and killed her parents.

"These charges did not come quickly or easily. They are the product of years of careful investigative work," District Attorney Rouse said.

On June 24, 2026, a complaint was filed and a warrant was issued for Michelle Zajko’s arrest. She is currently in custody in Maryland on unrelated charges and will await extradition to Pennsylvania.

Timeline:

On December 31, 2022, investigators say unidentified individuals entered the Zajko home, with one person yelling "Mom" before the lights went on. The individuals left about 9 minutes later, and both victims were found dead days later.

Over the following months and years, police gathered evidence including digital records and ballistic analysis, which they say linked Michelle Zajko to the crime.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive or if any other suspects are being sought. The investigation remains ongoing and additional information may be released as the case moves forward.