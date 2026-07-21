Hatboro mail carrier accused of Home Depot credit card fraud, police urge residents to report missing cards

The Brief Hatboro Police are investigating fraudulent use of a Home Depot credit card. Rashuan McCall, a former mail carrier, has been identified as a suspect. Residents missing credit or debit cards in the mail are urged to contact police.



Hatboro Police are investigating after a Home Depot credit card was used fraudulently, and they have identified Rashuan McCall as a suspect, according to the Hatboro Police Department.

What we know:

Police say McCall was working as a mail carrier at the time of the crime, which gave him access to the mail.

What you can do:

The Hatboro Police Department is asking anyone in Hatboro who was expecting a credit or debit card in the mail over the past two months and did not receive it to contact them.

Residents are encouraged to report any missing credit or debit cards to the Hatboro Police Department.

Police say community cooperation is crucial in helping combat mail theft and fraudulent activities.

The investigation remains active, and police are working to identify any additional victims or fraudulent activity.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about how many cards may have been stolen or used fraudulently, or whether any additional suspects are involved.