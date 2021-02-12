Delaware eases capacity restrictions in restaurants, retail locations

Delaware Gov. John Carney is relaxing capacity restrictions at restaurants and retail stores starting Friday.

As of 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, capacities inside restaurants and retail locations will be expanded to 50% occupancy.

Other businesses that will see the same expansion include:

Gyms

Houses of worship

Arts venues

Businesses will be required to continue following social distancing guidelines that have been issued by local and state governments.

In addition, Delaware will also allow youth and amateur sports tournaments to resume with a plan approved by the state's Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

Delawareans who travel out of state for sports tournaments and competitions are strongly encouraged, though no longer required, to self-quarantine in accordance with health department guidelines.

The relaxed restrictions were announced on Thursday as Gov. Carney issued the sixth modification to his Omnibus State of Emergency Declaration.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter