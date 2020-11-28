Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director tests positive for COVID-19

article

AJ Schall, the director of Delaware's Emergency Management Agency, is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Schall and his son first tested negative on Monday. but Shall developed cold-like symptoms Wednesday and was tested again. He received word of the positive result on Friday morning, according to his office.

Schall's wife and sons are said to be following guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

"I am fortunate to have minor symptoms so far and appreciate the well wishes," Schall said. "I am following all guidance from the Division of Public Health and encourage you to do the same. Wear a mask, physical distance, and get tested."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Delaware Gov. John Carney, who has worked alongside Schall during the pandemic, said he was not identified as a close contact despite seeing Schall on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Out of an abundance of caution, Carney said he has canceled all public events this week and promised to exercise caution in potential interactions.

"This only underscores the seriousness of this virus. It’s a real threat - especially for our most vulnerable friends, neighbors and loved ones," Carney said. "Let’s all do our part to limit the spread this winter. Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. We’ll get through this.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Pennsylvania adds more than 8,000 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday

US surpasses 13M COVID-19 cases, 90K hospitalizations for 1st time

United Airlines flying Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest