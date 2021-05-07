Delaware ends waitlist sign-up for COVID-19 vaccine after seeing dip in appointments

Delaware will end its waitlist program on Friday after the once scarce supply of COVID-19 vaccines has grown significantly since the enrollment period began in late January.

The Delaware Department of Public Health said the program was a "necessary and useful" facet of the vaccine rollout when supplies were limited in order to deliver the shots to high-risk candidates who needed it the most.

"The waitlist was a critical tool for allowing us to assess demand for vaccine and to match limited doses with those most at risk from COVID-19," Delaware Department of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said.

Since early Jan. more than 200,000 residents utilized the Delaware waitlist which resulted in more than 100,000 vaccinations through drive-thru clinics and mega sites run by the Office of Emergency Medical Services. Partnering clinics also contributed more than 50,000 vaccinations through the waitlist program.

The health department said people remaining on the waitlist have been told of recent vaccination events, but few have made appointments. With many places offering walk-in appointments amid an explosion of available doses, officials believe people who were eagerly awaiting their turn to get a shot have found it elsewhere.

"Now that we are in a situation of more plentiful vaccine and open eligibility, we no longer need to screen and prioritize invitations to appointments," Dr. Rattay said.

Delaware said more than half of its population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 40% of people are fully protected.

