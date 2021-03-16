Delaware expands vaccination program for pharmacies, providers

article

Delaware Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division on Public Health (DPH) have announced the expansion of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program on Tuesday.

In an effort to vaccinate more people, Delaware is now allowing pharmacies to vaccinate Delawareans aged 50+ beginning Wednesday.

The move to vaccinate more people is in line with President Biden's directive to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

Also on Wednesday, health care providers, including hospitals, may vaccinate patients 16+ with high ​and moderate-risk medical condition​s.

On Tuesday, March 23, the State of Delaware will open its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list to any ​Delawarean who is 50 years old or older.

As of Monday, March 15, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 319,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty percent of Delaware's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

"This is an important step forward in our vaccination program that will make thousands of high-risk Delaware adults eligible for this life-saving COVID-19 vaccine," said Governor Carney. "Our goal remains the same. We want to distribute this vaccine in a way that's fast and fair. Until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated, let's all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter