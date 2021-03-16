Expand / Collapse search

Delaware expands vaccination program for pharmacies, providers

Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division on Public Health (DPH) have announced the expansion of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program on Tuesday.

In an effort to vaccinate more people, Delaware is now allowing pharmacies to vaccinate Delawareans aged 50+ beginning Wednesday. 

The move to vaccinate more people is in line with President Biden's directive to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. 

Also on Wednesday, health care providers, including hospitals, may vaccinate patients 16+ with high ​and moderate-risk medical condition​s.

On Tuesday, March 23, the State of Delaware will open its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list to any ​Delawarean who is 50 years old or older. 

As of Monday, March 15, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 319,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty percent of Delaware's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.  

"This is an important step forward in our vaccination program that will make thousands of high-risk Delaware adults eligible for this life-saving COVID-19 vaccine," said Governor Carney. "Our goal remains the same. We want to distribute this vaccine in a way that's fast and fair. Until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated, let's all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant."

