Delaware Gov. Carney announces mandatory vaccine or testing for educators, staff

Governor John Carney and other officials announced Tuesday that all educators and staff who work in K-12 schools must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The requirement extends to contractors and volunteers as well and covers both public and private schools.

Officials say the requirement will take effect on November 1.

"There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated," said Governor Carney. "Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic."

