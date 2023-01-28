Expand / Collapse search

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

Published 
Updated 1:45PM
News
Associated Press
article

DOVER, DE - JUNE 5: Delaware Governor John Carney addresses the media before placing the first bet at Dover Downs Casino on June 5, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. Delaware is the first state to launch legal sports betting since the Supreme Court decision.

Expand

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The governor's office said Saturday that Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms. 

The 66-year-old Carney says he’s "feeling fine" and is isolating himself, and will work from home. 

This marks Carney’s second publicly announced bout with coronavirus in the past several months. 

He tested positive last May. Carney is barred by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.