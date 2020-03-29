Delaware governor orders out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days

article

Gov. John Carney on Sunday ordered those visiting Delaware from out-of-state to quarantine for 14-days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The order, which is Carney's seventh modification of Delaware's State of Emergency declaration, also applies to anyone who has entered the state in the last 14 days.

The order does not apply to travelers who passed through the state and those who care for members of their family.

The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.

"Now’s not the time to visit Delaware," Carney said. “Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to pitch in."

State officials say the order, which goes into effect on Monday at 8 a.m., is being backed by law enforcement and those who do not comply can be issued a criminal offense.

