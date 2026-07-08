23-year-old shot 6 times while parking dirt bike in South Philly alley: police

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot six times while putting his dirt bike in an alley on the 2300 block of Dickinson Street on Wednesday, July 8. Two unidentified men fired 39 shots before fleeing in a dark gray sedan, according to police. The victim is in critical but stable condition at Methodist Hospital and police have not determined a motive.



A 23-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times while putting his dirt bike in an alley on the 2300 block of Dickinson Street, according to Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened before 9:00 p.m. when two unknown men exited a dark gray sedan and began shooting at the victim. The victim was shot six times, including wounds to the stomach, leg, shoulder, and groin.

Police recovered 39 shell casings at the scene, indicating two different firearms were used. The suspects drove southbound on 23rd from Dickinson Street after the shooting.

The victim was taken by police to Methodist Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Police say the victim’s vehicle has not been located.

The shooting happened as the victim was putting his dirt bike in the alley, police say. It is unclear if there was a third person in the suspects’ vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspects or determined a motive for the shooting. It is unclear if a third person was involved or where the victim’s vehicle is located.