Who is in the World Cup quarterfinals? Schedule, teams for final 8

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The Brief The World Cup quarterfinals are set after a dramatic Round of 16. Argentina, France, England, Spain and Belgium are among the teams still alive. The next round features several of the tournament’s biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is down to its final eight teams, with the quarterfinals bringing together defending champions, European powers, underdogs and some of the biggest names in soccer.

What we know:

The eight teams in the World Cup quarterfinals are France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina and Switzerland.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday, July 9, and continue through Saturday, July 11.

The winners will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for July 14 and July 15.

Quarterfinal schedule

France vs. Morocco

Thursday, July 9

4 p.m. ET

Boston Stadium

Spain vs. Belgium

Friday, July 10

3 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Stadium

Norway vs. England

Saturday, July 11

5 p.m. ET

Miami Stadium

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Saturday, July 11

9 p.m. ET

Kansas City Stadium

How they got here

France advanced with a 1-0 win over Paraguay, with Kylian Mbappé scoring the difference-making goal.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 30: Kylian Mbappe' of France celebrates his second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between France and Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 30, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Pho Expand

Morocco reached the quarterfinals after a 3-0 win over Canada, becoming the first African team to make back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals.

Spain moved on with a 1-0 win over Portugal, sending the European champions into a quarterfinal matchup with Belgium.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Mikel Merino #6 of Spain celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Get Expand

Belgium ended the United States’ run with a 4-1 win, setting up one of the most intriguing matchups of the round.

Norway pulled off one of the biggest results of the tournament, beating Brazil 2-1 behind two goals from Erling Haaland.

England survived a 3-2 match against Mexico, advancing to the quarterfinals for the third straight World Cup.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 05: Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Jude Bellingham #10 after converting a penalty for his team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on Jul Expand

Argentina kept its title defense alive with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt after trailing late in the match.

Switzerland advanced after beating Colombia in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw.

For Argentina, Lionel Messi remains the headline. The defending champions looked close to going out against Egypt before storming back, and Messi is still central to Argentina’s hopes of repeating as World Cup champions.

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JUNE 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Tonal effects have been applied to this image) Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina poses for a portrait during the official FIFA World Cup 2026 portrait session on June 11, 2026 in Kansas Expand

For France, Mbappé is again the player every opponent has to build a game plan around. His goal against Paraguay pushed France into the quarterfinals and kept him in the middle of the tournament’s Golden Boot race.

For Norway, Haaland has already delivered the country’s biggest World Cup moment in decades. His two goals against Brazil sent Norway into the quarterfinals and made England’s defensive assignment obvious.

Erling Haaland (Norway 1-0 England) [Getty Images]

For England, Harry Kane remains the focal point. England has not always looked comfortable, but it is still alive and now gets a quarterfinal against a Norway team riding one of the biggest wins of the tournament.

For Spain, the names to watch include Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino. Spain needed a late goal to beat Portugal, but its control and technical quality still make it one of the most dangerous teams left.

For Belgium, Charles De Ketelaere is coming off a two-goal performance against the U.S. and gives Belgium a major attacking threat heading into the Spain match.

For Morocco, Achraf Hakimi and the team’s defensive structure will be key against France. Morocco has already shown it can handle big tournament moments.

For Switzerland, the challenge is clear: slow down Argentina, stay organized and try to push another favorite into uncomfortable territory.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - JULY 07: Granit Xhaka of Switzerland reacts at the penalty shoot-out during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 07, 2026. (Photo by Expand

What’s at stake

The France-Morocco winner will face the Spain-Belgium winner in the semifinals.

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates following the penalty shoot out victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qata Expand

The Norway-England winner will face the Argentina-Switzerland winner.

The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

How to watch

The World Cup quarterfinals will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.