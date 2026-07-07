Ben Franklin Bridge will close this Saturday for its 100th anniversary celebration

The Brief The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event includes food trucks, live entertainment, family activities, and more. Visitors will have the rare chance to walk in the roadway of the bridge.



The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the iconic Philadelphia landmark celebrates its 100th birthday.

What we know:

The Ben Franklin 100th Anniversary Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the toll plaza on the Camden side of the bridge.

There will be food trucks, live entertainment, family events, and the rare opportunity for visitors to walk in the roadway of the bridge.

"Whether you're a lifelong resident, a history enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun day out, there's something for everyone," organizers said.

While the event is free and requires no registration, organizers are recommending visitors pre-register to help them plan accordingly.

What you can do:

Organizers say PATCO will operate enhanced service with trains coming every 15 minutes throughout the duration of the event.

A shuttle bus service will be available between PATCO's City Hall Station and the event entrance, as well as between the Philadelphia Bridge Plaza and the event for guests traveling from the Pennsylvania side.