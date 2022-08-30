Expand / Collapse search

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

Delaware
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. - Delaware health officials say they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. 

The Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response says the effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption. 

Officials say fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware and it is found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses. 

According to Division of Forensic Science data, there were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020. 

The Division of Public Health also distributes 10-pack fentanyl test strip kits through a free mail-order program.