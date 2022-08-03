Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system

A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died.

Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.

Police found a 2-year-old girl who was not breathing inside the home. She was brought to Cooper University Hospital where she died just after 9 p.m.

An investigation found that there was cocaine and fentanyl in the child's system at the time of her death, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators also found drug paraphernalia inside the home where the child was found unresponsive.

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 27-year-old Walter H. Clark, including 1 count of first degree aggravated manslaughter and 1 count of second-degree aggravated assault.

Authorities say Clark, a Cherry Hill resident, is in custody at a Camden County jail.