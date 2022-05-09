Expand / Collapse search

Delaware lawmakers eye tenant protections from bed bug infestations

Published 
Delaware
Associated Press
article

A bed bug was put in a glass tube so that bed bug sniffing dogs could train to find the pests. Bed bugs are not at all uncommon. The bloodsuckers are nocturnal and masters at hiding, but bed bug sniffing dogs detect the insects. (Photo by Sina Schuld

Expand

DOVER, Del. - The state Senate has voted unanimously for legislation prohibiting Delaware landlords from renting residential units with known or suspected bed bug infestations. 

The bill approved Tuesday also requires landlords to notify prospective tenants if an adjacent unit or units are infested with or being treated for bed bugs. 

It also requires landlords to promptly respond to complaints of actual or suspected bed bug infestations, and provide remedial measures if necessary. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Landlords also would have to keep written records of all complaints and control measures for two years. The legislation now goes to the state House for consideration.