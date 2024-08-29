Delaware man with 9 warrants charged with home improvement fraud

article

A Delaware man accused of duping people into making down payments for home improvement projects that he had no intention of finishing was charged Thursday.

Perren Davis, 61, was arrested after investigators say an 81-year-old woman reported that she paid a $250 down payment for a home improvement project, and he never returned to finish the work.

Davis, who investigators say they were familiar with from several prior investigations, was spotted by police Thursday driving a beige Dodge Dakota pick-up truck and taken into custody. He allegedly had nine outstanding warrants for home improvement fraud dating back to February 2022.

Investigators said he scammed at least eight people between the ages of 81 and 40 out of thousands of dollars by accepting payments for home projects that he did not finish. In one incident in May 2022, police say Davis accepted $1,690 from a 62-year-old for home repairs that went unfulfilled.

In October 2022, police say two women from the same block in Newark paid Davis over $250 for driveway sealing. A 79-year-old and a 62-year-old living in the same Wilmington neighborhood were also allegedly scammed by Davis in May and June 2022.

The Source The New Castle County Division of Police announced the arrest of Perren Davis on its website. Investigators from the department revealed the allegations against Davis and the charges he faces, which are outlined in this article.

Davis was charged with over a dozen crimes, including home improvement fraud, possession of a canceled license and driving with an expired license. He was taken to a Delaware prison after he failed to pay $10k bail.