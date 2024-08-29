Man shot in New Jersey town prompts brief lockdown at nearby hospital

A local hospital was briefly placed on precautionary lockdown after a shooting victim arrived early Thursday morning, according to police.

Investigators say a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of 2nd and Magnolia streets in Beverly sometime before 1 a.m.

The victim was taken by a "private vehicle" to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where staff issued a precautionary lockdown that was quickly lifted.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza reports the lockdown was issued to quell concerns about family and friends of the victim arriving at the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.