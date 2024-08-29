Video catches wanted man smashing windshields in Center City rampage
PHILADELPHIA - A brazen vandal is being sought by Philadelphia police, who say he committed a rash of crimes in broad daylight.
Video captured the suspect jumping onto a car, then kicking its windshield on Spruce Street in Center City Tuesday afternoon.
Police say he smashed several windshields of vehicles parked on two different blocks.
The suspect appears to have a beard and a mustache, and was seen wearing a sweatshirt and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.