Video catches wanted man smashing windshields in Center City rampage

A brazen vandal is being sought by Philadelphia police, who say he committed a rash of crimes in broad daylight.

Video captured the suspect jumping onto a car, then kicking its windshield on Spruce Street in Center City Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he smashed several windshields of vehicles parked on two different blocks.

The suspect appears to have a beard and a mustache, and was seen wearing a sweatshirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.