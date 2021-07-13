Delaware man arrested after leading police on chase in Rehoboth Beach

article

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he failed to stop and led authorities on a pursuit Monday night in Rehoboth Beach.

A trooper was conducting a proactive patrol shortly before 11 p.m. when he observed a blue Hyundai Elantra driven by Christopher Johnson Jr., 28, of Houston.

Troopers say a computer inquiry revealed that Johnson had a suspended driver's license and there was an active warrant out for his arrest out of Kent County.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Elantra driven by Johnson, but he failed to stop and continued traveling through Rehoboth Beach.

Eventually, he came to a stop. The trooper gave Johnson commands to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. Johnson failed to obey the orders, continued to walk towards the trooper, and was subsequently taken into custody after being tased.

Johnson was not injured during the incident and was medically cleared. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and located inside was a Polymer 80 Incorporated 9mm handgun and one handgun holster. A computer check revealed Johnson is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

During the incident, Johnson’s 1-year-old son was secured in the rear seat of the vehicle. He was turned over to a family member at the scene.

Johnson was charged with several felonies and numerous other counts.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter