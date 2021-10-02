Delaware man who pointed gun at rally convicted of felonies

article

A Dover man who pointed a gun at counterprotesters during a campaign rally for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate last year has been convicted of two felonies.

News outlets report that a jury convicted Michael Hastings on Thursday of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group protesters while attending a Lauren Witzke rally.

The incident, which was caught on video by a protester, happened during a September 2020 rally in Wilmington.

Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to Sen. Chris Coons. Attorney General Kathy Jennings says Hastings' actions "seriously endangered" others who were exercising their right to free speech, "and he now faces the consequences."

