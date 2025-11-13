Delaware mom beats rare heart tumor, reunites with Temple doctors and nurses

The Brief A young mother and aspiring nurse reunites with her caregivers at Temple University Hospital. Zipporah Washington overcame a rare tumor that attacked her heart. Washington is now in remission and has graduated from nursing school.



A heartwarming reunion took place at Temple University Hospital as Zipporah Washington, a young mother and aspiring nurse, returned to thank those who cared for her during her battle with a rare tumor.

Washington's fight for life

What we know: Washington, a 34-year-old mother of two from Delaware, was diagnosed with a non-Hodgkin lymphoma tumor that nearly ruptured her heart.

After four months of intensive chemotherapy, she celebrated her final treatment in June.

Washington expressed her gratitude to the doctors and nurses who saved her life, saying, "It's a blessing. Overjoyed," and added, "So great to see them and go home to my kids."

A miraculous recovery

What they're saying:

Dr. Eman Hamad from Temple University Hospital described Washington's recovery as "really special," adding, "It gives us hope… that miracles do happen. And save lives. Is she a miracle? She is."

Washington's journey was not just about survival.

During her treatment, she studied to become a nurse, finding inspiration in her children and her faith.

"To hear I'm a miracle, it's true because there is a point I thought I was gonna die," said Washington. "Just kept believing everything is gonna be OK and I'm gonna be a nurse.

This is just an obstacle."