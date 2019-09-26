Delaware office says day care where baby was allegedly killed by employee can reopen

article

Delaware licensing officials are allowing a child care facility to reopen two weeks after an employee was charged with killing an infant there.

The Office of Child Care Licensing formally lifted the suspension on The Little People Child Development Center in Bear, Delaware. Officials tell FOX 29 the owner is keeping the facility closed voluntarily and has not indicated when she may consider resuming operations.

The facility was closed Sept. 5 after authorities say 19-year-old Dejoynay Ferguson killed 4-month-old Isabella Talton there. Court documents show Ferguson worked in the infant room and told investigators the baby wouldn't stop crying.

Delaware State Police have said Ferguson placed her hands over the child's mouth and nose, intentionally restricting her breathing.

The office says the facility is compliant with regulations and found it's not a threat to the health and safety of children following Ferguson's arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.