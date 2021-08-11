Delaware police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

article

Delaware State Police say a 25-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crossed into oncoming traffic in Milford and hit an SUV.

The crash happened Tuesday evening as the man was southbound on Bay Road on a Kawasaki KZI motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle crossed the grass median and entered northbound lanes, into the path of a Hyundai Sante Fe.

The front of the SUV hit the right side of the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to rest on its left side.

The SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The SUV driver and her passenger were not injured.

