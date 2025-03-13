Delaware Rep Sarah McBride denounces misgender incident by Republican colleague

The Brief Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride addressed the incident from Tuesday in which a colleague misgendered her during a congressional hearing. Rep. McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, was caught in the middle of a contentious back-and-forth between two of her peers after she was purposefully misgendered during a congressional hearing Tuesday.



Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, abruptly adjourned a congressional hearing on Tuesday after Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., vehemently objected to Self recognizing Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., as "the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

What we know:

Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride appeared in front of the press for the first time since being misgendered during a congressional hearing this week.

Representative Keith Self, a Republican from Texas, addressed her as Mr. McBride.

That caused Representative Bill Keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts, to come to her defense.

What they're saying:

McBride is denouncing what she is calling Republican attempts to divide and distract.

"I appear to live rent free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues. I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, thinking about how to lower the costs for American families," McBride stated.

"I wish they would spend a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, figuring out how to make government actually work better, rather than making it work worse. In order to prove that government can't work, they are obsessed with culture war issues," she continued. "The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre. And the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing people together to deliver real results for the American people, not to play games and not to engage in schoolyard taunts."

Big picture view:

McBride is the first transgender person elected to Congress.