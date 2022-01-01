Delaware starts raising its minimum wage toward $15 an hour

article

The minimum wage in the state of Delaware will be increasing from $9.25 per hour to $10.50 per hour.

The News Journal reports that the bump in pay takes effect Saturday.

State lawmakers had passed a bill in June to raise the minimum wage by more than $1 each year until it makes it to $15 an hour. That’s expected to happen in 2025.

Delaware is joined by 20 other states that also are raising their minimum wages. State labor officials say that about 55,000 people in Delaware make $10 an hour or less.

Some business owners say the pay hike will increase consumer spending. But others say businesses can’t afford to boost pay after struggling through the pandemic.

