Expand / Collapse search

Delaware starts raising its minimum wage toward $15 an hour

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists e

Expand

WILMINGTON, Del. - The minimum wage in the state of Delaware will be increasing from $9.25 per hour to $10.50 per hour. 

The News Journal reports that the bump in pay takes effect Saturday. 

State lawmakers had passed a bill in June to raise the minimum wage by more than $1 each year until it makes it to $15 an hour. That’s expected to happen in 2025. 

Delaware is joined by 20 other states that also are raising their minimum wages. State labor officials say that about 55,000 people in Delaware make $10 an hour or less. 

Some business owners say the pay hike will increase consumer spending. But others say businesses can’t afford to boost pay after struggling through the pandemic.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter