Delaware State delays campus return as coronavirus surges

article

Delaware State University will delay the return of students to campus by two weeks because of the surge in coronavirus cases that's being driven by the omicron variant.

The Delaware State News reports that classes will begin as planned on Jan. 10.

But they will be held virtually for those two weeks.

The school is also requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot before coming back to campus.

DSU President Tony Allen said in a letter to the university community that the booster is the chance to defend against widespread infection.

The shot does not provide maximum effectiveness until two weeks after it’s given.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter