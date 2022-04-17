Delaware State Police: 4 hurt, 1 teen killed in 'near head-on collision' in Lewes

article

Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that sent four to the hospital and killed a teenager in Lewes, Delaware.

According to police, the crash happened on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Investigators say a Honda CR-V traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) was approaching the intersection at Ebb Tide Drive when a 2009 Ram 1500 traveling westbound on the highway.

The Honda failed to observe the stopped traffic and swerved into the westbound lane where the Ram swerved towards the shoulder, state police say.

Police say the vehicles crashed "in a near head-on collision" and the Honda overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.

According to investigators, five people were in the Honda, including an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female from Bear, an 18-year-old female from Wilmington, and a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male from Middletown.

All of the passengers were transported to local hospitals with two having non-life-threatening injuries, two in critical condition and one who died from injuries at the hospital.

According to police, 17-year-old Dakhyi Floyd of Middletown was identified as the teen who died.

The 77-year-old driver of the Ram was treated and released from an area hospital, police say.

Police are still working to determine who was driving the Honda and the crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

