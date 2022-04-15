Suspects walked out of Exton Ulta with $11K in merchandise stuffed into bags, police say

article

Authorities in Chester County are looking to identify and locate four women they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a beauty shop.

The incident occurred back on Sunday April 10 at an Ulta Beauty location in Exton, West Whiteland Township.

Authorities say four female suspects took merchandise from the store by stuffing it into large mesh bags. In all, the suspects made off with $11,000 worth of beauty products.

The incident is at least the third of its kind in West Whiteland Township in recent months.

Back in January, police say two suspects stole $4,000 in fragrances from a Sephora in Exton.

In February, two women were accused of stealing approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta in Exton.

Anyone with information about the April 10 incident is asked to contact police.

