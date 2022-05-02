Delaware State Police arrest suspect for 8th DUI offense

article

Delaware State Police say they arrested a suspect for his 8th DUI offense following a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, at around 2 p.m., police say a state trooper observed a blue Ford Expedition that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Coastal Highway in the area of Dartmouth Drive.

A traffic stop was initiated and upon contacting the suspect, the trooper observed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued, according to police. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody following the DUI investigation.

Police say they identified the suspect as Donald Sheldon, 51, of Wilmington, Del. who had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses.

Advertisement

Authorities say Sheldon was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,050 secured bond.