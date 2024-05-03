Church service, vigil for nursing student police say was hit and killed by drunk driver

An emotional service was held Friday night at Wesleyan Church in Darby in memory of one of their own, 21-year-old Thaduba Magdelena Turay, who was killed in a car crash last month.

"She was somebody that was respectful. She was somebody who loved people and who loved God," said her father, Samuel Turay, who arrived with his grieving wife and their young children.

They’re still in shock that their daughter is gone.

"Our faith and the community’s support is what is keeping us together," said her father.

Family and close friends packed the tight-knit church shedding tears but also celebrating the life of this beautiful and bright life lost. They say Thaduba was a nursing student at Cheyney University.

"She was very determined to become a young medical practitioner and she give all of what she had to become one. But her life was cut short," said her uncle Kebbie Turay.

Friends say she had so many talents.

"She was a hair stylist, a makeup artist and she was a dancer. She was a lover of so many things," said Grace Kargbo. "She was such an ambitious person and no matter what happened to her she never got distracted."

Other friends say Thaduba was a big sister and a mentor.

"Every time she would come to do our hair, she would always bring food for us to share," said Fredica Kargbo.

"She really took care of us. She was like a sister to most of us and it’s just sad to see her go," said Olivia Koroma.

Police say a 44-year-old Philadelphia man driving the wrong way on I-95 was drunk and slammed head on into Thaduba’s car as family members say she drove to work. It happened nearly two weeks ago.

"It is just painful for us as a family," said her uncle Kebbie Turay.

The funeral will take place Saturday morning at the church.

Meanwhile there is a GoFundMe benefiting an organization Thaduba had, to help young girls in her home country, Sierre Leone, with their education. The family wants to keep it going.