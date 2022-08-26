Delaware State Police: Man, 20, shot while driving on I-495 in Wilmington

article

Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was shot while driving on I-495.

Authorities say the incident happened early Friday morning, just before 3:00 a.m.

According to police, the man, 20, was driving south on I-495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when a person in a car on his right side opened fire.

Multiple shots were fired and the man was struck on the lower part of his body, police say.

According to officials, the man managed to drive away and get off the highway to I-295 in the area of Rt. 141, where the car became disabled.

Police say the victim was then transported to an area hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they do not have a description of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting, but they are asking anyone with information to contact police at 302-365-8446.