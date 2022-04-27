Police investigating attempted robbery of Wilmington Family Dollar

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery that happened in the Wilmington area on Tuesday evening.

On April 26th at around 6 p.m., police say state troops responded to the Family Dollar on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington for a report of a robbery.

Investigators believe store employees confronted three suspects who tried to take merchandise without paying. The confrontation escalated to a physical fight during which two employees suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The suspects fled the area and the victims refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

There is currently no surveillance images of the suspects, but police released a description of the three suspects.

They say the first suspect is a woman, between the ages 25-30, approximately 5'07"- 5'09" tall, weighing about 160-170 pounds, with a ponytail in her hair. The second suspect is described by police as a man between the ages of 25-30, approximately 5'07"-5'08" tall, weighing about 160-170 pounds, with short hair. The third suspect is described as a woman, between the ages 30-35, approximately 5'05"-5'07" tall, weighing about 180-200 pounds, with long, black braided hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.