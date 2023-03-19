Delaware State Police: Troopers investigating possible social media threat against a New Castle middle school

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a social media post that could threaten a New Castle middle school on Monday.

On Sunday, Delaware State Police Troop 2 said they were made aware of a social media post that threatens the safety of Gunning Bedford Middle School.

"The DSP takes threats to any school very seriously and has initiated proactive safety measures to ensure the safety of secuiry of all students and staff," the DSP said in a statement.

Authorities are encouraging families to keep lines of communication open with their children and share any critical information with school administrators or state police.

Troopers have not yet announced if the school will be open on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Desiderio by calling 302-834-8475.