Man and woman arrested after multiple Delaware robberies, police say

Delaware State Police say they arrested two suspects for multiple robberies in Delaware.

Authorities say the reported robberies occurred in the months of May and June.

Local troopers have responded to four different robberies ranging from the following:

Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue in New Castle-May 1

PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center in New Castle-June 7

Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue in New Castle-June 19

Walgreens located at 500 Plaza Drive in Newark-June 20

The two suspects are 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE.

On May 1, the male suspect was armed with a handgun at Royal Farm and demanded the employee to hand over money and cigarettes, police say.

Troopers say on June 7 the robbery that occurred at local PNC bank was armed. Only this time, with a firearm. The male suspect demanded money from the bank teller and later fled the scene. Female suspect Wright accompanied Mason on this robbery.

The male suspect allegedly returned to Royal Farm a second time on June 7 with a rifle demanding cigarettes and money police say.

On June 20, troopers say they responded to a Walgreens robbery after the male subject insinuated that he had a weapon.

Wright was taken into custody on June 21 and charged for the following felonies:

Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Tampering With Evidence

Hindering Prosecution

Conspiracy Second Degree

On July 8, Mason was taken into custody and charged for the following felonies:

Robbery First Degree–4 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony– 3 counts

Robbery Second Degree

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony– 4 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree

Mason was arraigned on $452,000 cash bond and Wright was arraigned on $$41,500 cash bond.