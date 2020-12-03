Delaware teen found with loaded handgun facing several charges

article

A Delaware teen is facing charges after officers in Wilmington found him with a loaded handgun while responding to reports of shots fired last month.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Market Street on Nov. 18 around 2 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police witnessed a 16-year-old boy running from the area and arrested the teen without a struggle.

According to police, the teen was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun when he was detained. He was charged with three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and related weapons charges.

The suspect was taken to New Castle County Corrections Center on $46,000 cash-only bail.

