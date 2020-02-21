Delaware University registrar sentenced in bribery scheme

A former Delaware State University registrar convicted of taking bribes to arrange in-state tuition rates for out-of-state students has been sentenced to just over a year in prison.

A federal judge also ordered Crystal Martin on Thursday to help her codefendant pay back the $3.2 million the scheme cost the university.

Martin pleaded guilty to bribery charges last year and said her coconspirator, Stephen Williams, would bring her students from out-of-state to be reclassified as in-state residents.

The reclassification could save those students up to $9,000 on tuition. Prosecutors say more than 250 students were involved in the scheme that began in 2013.