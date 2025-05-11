Expand / Collapse search

Several injured after SEPTA trolley crash in Norristown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 11, 2025 12:32pm EDT
The Brief

    • A SEPTA trolley crashed in Norristown Sunday morning.
    • The crash left at least eight people injured.
    • The cause of the crash is still unknown.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A crash involving a SEPTA trolley is causing delays on Sunday after officials say at least eight people were injured.

What we know:

A SEPTA train incident was reported at the Norristown Transit Center around 11 a.m.

Officials say a trolley hit the bumper at the end of the tracks.

Eight people were injured.

SEPTA said to expect delays and crowded conditions.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those injured has yet to be released, along with the cause of the crash.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by SEPTA.

