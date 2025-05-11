Several injured after SEPTA trolley crash in Norristown
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A crash involving a SEPTA trolley is causing delays on Sunday after officials say at least eight people were injured.
What we know:
A SEPTA train incident was reported at the Norristown Transit Center around 11 a.m.
Officials say a trolley hit the bumper at the end of the tracks.
Eight people were injured.
SEPTA said to expect delays and crowded conditions.
What we don't know:
The conditions of those injured has yet to be released, along with the cause of the crash.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SEPTA.