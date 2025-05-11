Several injured after SEPTA trolley crash in Norristown

The Brief A SEPTA trolley crashed in Norristown Sunday morning. The crash left at least eight people injured. The cause of the crash is still unknown.



A crash involving a SEPTA trolley is causing delays on Sunday after officials say at least eight people were injured.

What we know:

A SEPTA train incident was reported at the Norristown Transit Center around 11 a.m.

Officials say a trolley hit the bumper at the end of the tracks.

Eight people were injured.

SEPTA said to expect delays and crowded conditions.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those injured has yet to be released, along with the cause of the crash.