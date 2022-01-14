Delaware Valley braces for weekend of harsh winter weather

Delaware Valley residents are gearing up for a brutal weekend of winter weather with frigid wind chills and a messy wintry mix.

Following a mostly mild Friday, forecasters expect a blast of arctic air to sweep into the region overnight and create dangerously cold conditions. Wind chills in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be in the single digits by early Saturday morning, while areas north and west will feel below zero.

"We’re just going to stay huddled on our couch all weekend and stay warm," Ali Keyser, a Pennsauken resident said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

That seems to be the go-to plan of several locals, like Paul Lee of Mount Airy who told FOX 29 that he plans to stay inside and relax with good food and football.

"Oh, we’re gonna hunker all the way down! As a matter of fact, we’re not even going outside," Lee said.

If the blustery cold wasn't bad enough, FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a coastal storm that will impact the region with snow, sleet and rain Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Scott Williams says southeastern Pennsylvania and a sliver of New Jersey will see flakes begin late Sunday afternoon.

Most of southern New Jersey and Delaware will only see rain showers, while areas along the I-95 corridor could see a wintry mix. Rain will eventually engulf the entire region as the storm pushes north early Monday morning.

Forecasters advise to be prepared for whipping winds that could gust over 30 MPH as the storm sweeps across the region. Areas down the shore could see winds as hard as 55 MPH.

PennDOT is encouraging people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. They’re expecting to implement travel restrictions north and west of Philadelphia once the snow arrives.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter