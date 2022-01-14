Philadelphia community fridge project expanding, seeking volunteers

On the corner of East Palmer and East Thompson streets in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood there sits a small, bright, yellow refrigerator with a simple, but powerful mission.

"The food always gets taken. Like, right away," Jess Mihalczo said. She’s a volunteer with the Mama-Tee Community Fridge program.

"We have over 18 community fridges all over Philadelphia, they’re bright yellow like this one so keep an eye out!" Mihalczo said.

Dr. Michelle Nelson came up with the community-driven idea during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mihalczo is one of several volunteers that helps keep the fridges’ stocked and clean.

"We have a take what you need, leave what you don’t mantra, and then we also get a lot of food donations from partners all over the city," Mihalczo said. "As a whole we actually get 500 pounds of food donated a month from our Whole Foods partnership."

A big goal of the Mama-Tee Community Fridge program is to help promote healthy eating as well. But in order to keep this mission going, Mihalczo said they need a number of volunteers to step up in the community.

"Volunteering with Mama-Tee is super simple and super fulfilling, I’m currently working on a once-a-week schedule we love to work with people schedules," Mihalczo said.

There’s also a children’s book that you can buy called ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors.’ A portion of the proceeds goes towards the Mama-Tee Community Fridge project. You can find the book online at mamateefridge.com.

