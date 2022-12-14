Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see wintry mix Thursday morning before transition to heavy rain

By
Published 
Updated December 15, 2022 5:50AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A storm system that caused fatalities and damage in the south is now impacting the Delaware Valley. 

The system is not expected to be as severe locally as it was in other states, but forecasters are eyeing changes in precipitation that will impact the conditions from the storm.  

A light wintry mix is beginning to move through, making the morning commute messy. By 9 a.m., the wintry mix is expected to change over to mostly rain. 

Weather Authority: Thursday, 5 a.m. forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Thursday morning weather forecast.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will be heavy at times, making for a messy evening commute as well. 

Rain and high winds will continue overnight and into Friday. 

>> School Closings & Delays

While most of the Delaware Valley will be impacted by rain, the mountains will see snowfall. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, after the coastal storm leaves the area, temperatures will drop, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. 

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 45, Low: 30

FRIDAY: High: 50, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 42, Low: 33

SUNDAY: High: 38, Low: 28

MONDAY: High: 40, Low: 28

TUESDAY: High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: High: 38, Low: 27