Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see wintry mix Thursday morning before transition to heavy rain

A storm system that caused fatalities and damage in the south is now impacting the Delaware Valley.

The system is not expected to be as severe locally as it was in other states, but forecasters are eyeing changes in precipitation that will impact the conditions from the storm.

A light wintry mix is beginning to move through, making the morning commute messy. By 9 a.m., the wintry mix is expected to change over to mostly rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will be heavy at times, making for a messy evening commute as well.

Rain and high winds will continue overnight and into Friday.

While most of the Delaware Valley will be impacted by rain, the mountains will see snowfall.

Looking ahead to the weekend, after the coastal storm leaves the area, temperatures will drop, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 45, Low: 30

FRIDAY: High: 50, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 42, Low: 33

SUNDAY: High: 38, Low: 28

MONDAY: High: 40, Low: 28

TUESDAY: High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: High: 38, Low: 27