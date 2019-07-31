Delta pilot arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated

article

A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested under suspicion of being impaired Tuesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The pilot, a 37-year-old man, was set to fly to San Diego on Delta flight 1728. Officials say he was on the aircraft when he was taken into custody.

According to the police report, airport police and TSA were conducting additional screening at the Known Crew Member entrance when they came across a subject who left the screening line around 11 a.m.

He later returned to the line, was screened and boarded the aircraft.

Because he left the line, authorities suspected he was impaired. When they approached him, they found he was impaired and carrying an alcoholic container. He was booked and released pending charges.

All passengers were removed from the flight briefly, but the flight left as scheduled without him at 12:23 p.m.

Delta Airlines released the following statement about the incident:

Advertisement