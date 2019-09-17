Democratic donor Ed Buck charged with running drug den in West Hollywood apartment

Ed Buck, the prominent Democratic donor swirled in controversy after two African-American men were found dead in his West Hollywood apartment from a drug overdose, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and charged with running a drug den.

The news comes after a Sept. 11 drug overdose incident in involving Buck and a 37-year-old man at Bucks home in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Buck is accused of injecting the victim with methamphetamine causing the man to suffer an overdose. The victim, in this case, survived, according to the DA's Office.

“I remain deeply concerned for the safety of people whose life circumstances may make them more vulnerable to criminal predators,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. “With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck.”

Buck was charged with one felony count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $4 million. If convicted as charged, Buck faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.

In July 2017, Gemmel Moore was found dead inside of Buck's apartment. His death was ruled an accidental meth overdose, and he had written in his journal that Buck had given him his first injection of crystal meth.

Prosecutors declined to press charges against Buck in relation to Moore's death.

On Jan. 7, 2019, 55-year-old Timothy Dean also died inside of Buck's apartment. His death was also ruled accidental.

Fox 11 Digital Producer Shelly Insheiwat and Fox 11 Reporter Bill Melugin contributed to this story