Demonstrators take to the streets of Philadelphia after announcement of Trump Campaign press conference

Dozens of demonstrators hit the streets of Philadelphia Wednesday as Pennsylvania continues to count mail-in ballots.

The protesters showed up after the Trump Campaign announced a press conference at the corner of of Arch Street and North 12th Street. The press conference was eventually canceled.

President Donald Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday to halt vote counting in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania over a lack of "transparency."

Scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C. to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread unrest or violence linked to the U.S. election.

The outcome of the hard-fought contest for the presidency remained undecided Wednesday, stirring worries that prolonged uncertainty could yet spark conflict.

But overnight demonstrations in cities including Seattle, Washington and New York remained largely peaceful.

In Washington, more than 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through downtown, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.

